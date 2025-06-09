 Demat Auction Announced By BSE, Trading Members To Submit Offers On June 9
Demat Auction Announced By BSE, Trading Members To Submit Offers On June 9

BSE will hold a Demat Auction for short-delivered securities on June 9, 2025, with multiple sessions. Members must follow exact rules and timings, and ensure accurate entries during offer submission.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
BSE Calls For Demat Auction Offers, Session Set For June 9. |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has announced a Demat Auction under Rolling Settlement No. DR-646/2025-26. The auction is scheduled for Monday, June 9, 2025, and will involve the purchase of securities from trading members who have short-delivered stocks.

The auction will be conducted in different phases:

Auction Offer Entry: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Auction Matching: 2:45 PM to 3:00 PM

Delivery Statement and Report: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Money Statement and Final Reports: 3:35 PM to 5:30 PM

The pay-in of securities will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 8:00 AM. All trading members and custodians must check their auction obligations and complete the pay-in within the cut-off times set by the depositories.

The Exchange has reminded members that after the introduction of the Uniform Membership Structure, settlement is now done through a Clearing Member. Also, earlier restrictions preventing trading members from participating in auctions for the same settlement where they short delivered have been lifted.

Trading members must ensure they enter the correct security codes and rates, as no corrections will be allowed later. The Exchange also retains the right to reject any offer without giving a reason.

Members are advised to look at the cutoff rate on the auction screen and check for any corporate actions like bonus, rights, or splits that may affect the security.

