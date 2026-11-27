Brisk Technovision names Rajesh Dharira as MD for five years. |

Mumbai: Brisk Technovision’s board has approved the appointment of Rajesh Arjun Dharira as managing director for five years, subject to shareholder approval. Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare, the outgoing managing director, took on the roles of executive director and chief executive officer on 27 November, the company said in a BSE filing.

The decisions were taken at a board meeting in Thane on Friday. The board also took note of independent director Sankara Subramaniam Ramnath’s resignation and appointed Vishal Agrawal as an additional non-executive independent director.

Dharira’s Five-Year Term

Dharira’s term runs from 27 November 2026 to 26 November 2031. He brings more than 30 years of experience in digital transformation, IT services and global delivery for multinational companies, according to the filing.

He has held leadership roles at Experlogix, HCL Technologies and Accenture. His experience includes managing large technology projects, negotiating contracts and building teams to deliver technology services. The company also cited his work in strategic planning, change management and managing IT operating costs.

Independent Director Changes

Ramnath stepped down at the close of business on 27 November, relinquishing his positions on board committees. In his resignation letter dated 20 November, he cited personal reasons and commitments that limited the time he could devote to the company. He confirmed there were no other material reasons for his departure.

Agrawal’s appointment took effect on 27 November. He will hold office until the next annual general meeting. Subject to shareholder approval, he will serve an initial five-year term as an independent director through 26 November 2031.

Agrawal has more than 25 years of experience in business strategy, finance and technology-led customer experience. He is managing partner of First Mumbai Store, an authorised Royal Enfield dealership, and a director of First Mumbai Pitstop, an authorised Tata passenger vehicle dealership in Mumbai.

The filing said neither Dharira nor Agrawal was related to any of the company’s directors. The company said neither appointee was barred by SEBI or any other regulatory authority.

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