Ride-hailing major Uber has appointed former Zomato executive Rakesh Ranjan as President of Uber India and South Asia, strengthening its regional leadership as the company pursues further growth in the mobility sector.

Announced on Nov 26, the appointment will take effect on Jan 4, 2027. Ranjan will report to Dom Taylor, Uber's Regional General Manager for Asia-Pacific.

Taylor highlighted Ranjan's experience in managing large consumer businesses in India and his vision for Uber's next phase of expansion as key factors behind the appointment.

Ranjan said his immediate priorities would include enhancing the everyday experience of riders and drivers by improving ride reliability, affordability and earning opportunities.

Extensive Consumer Internet Industry Experience

Ranjan has considerable experience in managing consumer-focused digital businesses, overseeing operational teams and expanding online service platforms in India's competitive internet market.

He joined Zomato in 2017 and spent eight years with the company, holding several senior management positions before becoming CEO of its food ordering and delivery business.

His previous responsibilities at Zomato included managing its subscription programme, Zomato Gold, and overseeing sales operations.

Following his departure from the food delivery company, Ranjan joined Allen Online, the digital education platform of Allen Career Institute, where he currently serves as CEO.

India ranks as Uber's third-largest market globally in terms of trips, behind the US and Brazil. It is also the company's second-largest market worldwide by the number of earners.

The ride-hailing platform operates across more than 200 Indian cities, with over two million monthly active drivers earning through its services.

India also plays a significant role in Uber's global technology operations, hosting its largest technology centres outside the US in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The leadership appointment comes as Uber seeks to expand its regional footprint and capitalise on opportunities in urban mobility and platform-based employment.

Ranjan's experience in scaling digital consumer businesses is expected to support Uber's expansion strategy across India and South Asia.

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