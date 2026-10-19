Bright Outdoor Media Reports 13.49% Rise In Total Income, Revenue Reaches ₹71.85 Crore In First Half Of FY27

Bright Outdoor Media |

Mumbai: Bright Outdoor Media Limited announced on October 19, 2026, its unaudited financial results for H1 FY27, showing growth in both income and profit. The company's total income reached ₹71.85 crore, up from ₹63.31 crore in H1 FY26.

Profit and EBITDA Growth

Net profit for the period increased to ₹11.03 crore from ₹10.08 crore in the previous corresponding period. EBITDA also grew by 6.57% to ₹15.96 crore, compared to ₹14.98 crore in H1 FY26.

Management Commentary

Yogesh Lakhani, CMD of Bright Outdoor Media, stated that growth was supported by new sites and steady bookings across its digital LED network. Events and Bright 360° also contributed to the performance. Lakhani noted that H1 is seasonally softer due to the monsoon, with a larger share of the festive season expected in H2.

Strategic Expansion

The company expanded its outdoor advertising footprint with 6 new displays, adding 6,600 sq. ft. of premium advertising inventory in the Mira-Bhayandar corridor. It also added 20 new sites through joint ventures, featuring 104 digital LED hoardings and over 50,000 sq. ft. of premium advertising space across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

New Market Presence

Bright Outdoor Media has established a direct presence in Delhi and plans an office in Ahmedabad. The company is also expanding its film business beyond Hindi cinema into the Gujarati and South Indian film industries, including a major Gujarati film industry event held on October 5, 2026.

Technology and Offerings

The company expanded its integrated offerings across OOH/DOOH, cinema, events, digital, social, PR, transit, retail, and other media formats. It curated 9 large-scale events and is developing an in-house production company. Technology initiatives include working with partners to track traffic and engagement, and developing an in-house software platform with 3D and interactive hoarding formats.

Main Board Migration

Bright Outdoor Media's board approved BSE Main Board migration and NSE listing on June 12, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The company also approved a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share (5%) for FY26 at its 21st AGM and received recognition at the SME Governance Summit 2026 on August 26, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.