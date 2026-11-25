Brigade Enterprises |

Mumbai: Realty major Brigade Enterprises has recorded residential sales worth ₹1,600 crore during the launch weekend of Floris at Brigade Autograph, its premium residential development in East Bengaluru. The strong opening reflects encouraging buyer interest in integrated townships and premium housing projects.

Located on Whitefield-Kadugodi Main Road, the 40-acre mixed-use township is being developed through a joint venture with Krishna Priya Estates.

₹12,000 Crore Township Development

Brigade Autograph has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹12,000 crore, positioning it as a significant real estate development in East Bengaluru. The township will feature approximately 80 lakh square feet of residential and commercial saleable space, with development planned across multiple phases.

The project aims to create an integrated urban destination combining premium housing, commercial infrastructure, hospitality, healthcare and retail facilities within a single development.

Premium Housing Demand

Floris, the township's first residential phase, comprises premium apartments spread across five towers, each featuring 49 floors. The successful launch highlights buyer interest in Whitefield, one of Bengaluru's prominent residential and technology-driven commercial markets.

Brigade Autograph also marks the company's fourteenth integrated township development across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, strengthening its presence in southern India's real estate market.

Read Also Brigade Enterprises Joins Hands With GSS India For 2 Million Sq Ft Real Estate Project In Bengaluru

Commercial And Retail Expansion

The township will accommodate the World Trade Center Bengaluru-Whitefield, an Orion Mall and a Hyatt Regency hotel featuring approximately 250 rooms and suites.

A proposed hospital will further complement the development's infrastructure, offering residents access to essential services within the township. The combination of residential, commercial and lifestyle facilities is designed to cater to homebuyers and businesses seeking integrated urban spaces.

Future Growth Strategy

Brigade Enterprises Managing Director Pavitra Shankar said the development aims to transform East Bengaluru, similar to the impact of Brigade Gateway in western Bengaluru. Following the encouraging response to Floris, the company plans to accelerate the launch of subsequent phases, capitalising on the initial sales momentum.

The development represents another significant step in Brigade Enterprises' strategy to expand its integrated township portfolio across key southern Indian property markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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