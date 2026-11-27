Bosch set 23 December as the record date for a 1-to-5 stock split and a 3:1 bonus issue. | File Photo

Mumbai: Bosch Limited has fixed 23 December 2026 as the record date for its proposed stock split and bonus issue. The company told BSE and NSE in a filing on 27 November that both proposals remain subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot, which closes at 5 pm on 17 December.

A subcommittee authorised by the board fixed the record date to determine which shareholders qualify for the two corporate actions. The board had announced its recommendations on 6 November.

Split And Bonus Terms

Under the proposed split, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into five fully paid-up shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The face value is the nominal value assigned to each share.

Bosch then plans to issue three bonus shares for every one fully paid-up share of Rs 2 held after the split. The company will issue 44,24,41,500 bonus equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 2.

For an eligible shareholder, one existing Rs 10 face-value share would become five Rs 2 shares under the split. Those five shares would qualify for 15 bonus shares, taking the total holding to 20 shares for every original share.

Allotment And Trading

Bosch said 24 December 2026 would be the deemed date of allotment for the bonus shares. It plans to submit the documents needed to credit the shares in the depository system by noon that day.

The bonus shares are scheduled to become available for trading on Monday, 28 December 2026, which the company identified as the next working day after the deemed allotment date.

The 23 December record date will determine shareholder eligibility for both the split and the bonus. The subsequent allotment and trading dates apply to the bonus issue. Bosch disclosed the timetable under Regulation 42 of SEBI’s listing regulations and asked both stock exchanges to issue the notification confirming the record date. Bosch is listed as BOSCHLTD on NSE and as 500530 on BSE.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Bosch Limited’s exchange filing. The proposed stock split and bonus issue remain subject to shareholder approval.