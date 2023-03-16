 Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBorosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

This was after the ESOP Share Allotment Committee approved the allocation under the Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options | Borosil Renewables

Borosil Renewables Limited on Thursday allotted 16,000 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. This was after the ESOP Share Allotment Committee approved the allocation under the Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

After the allotment, total issued and paid up equity shares were at Rs 13,04,98,179 with 13,04,98,179 shares.

Borosil Renewables shares

The shares of Borosil Renewables was at Rs 441.80, down by 0.55 per cent.

Read Also
Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crompton rewards employees with 54,781 shares as stock options

Crompton rewards employees with 54,781 shares as stock options

Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid...

Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid...

Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options

Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options

Voltas subsidiary bags project orders worth Rs 1,770 cr for power distribution and solar projects

Voltas subsidiary bags project orders worth Rs 1,770 cr for power distribution and solar projects