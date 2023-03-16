Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options | Borosil Renewables

Borosil Renewables Limited on Thursday allotted 16,000 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. This was after the ESOP Share Allotment Committee approved the allocation under the Borosil Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

After the allotment, total issued and paid up equity shares were at Rs 13,04,98,179 with 13,04,98,179 shares.

Borosil Renewables shares

The shares of Borosil Renewables was at Rs 441.80, down by 0.55 per cent.