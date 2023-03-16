 Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options
The shares will be allotted under the Firstsource Solutions Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Firstsource Solutions Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 1,22,938 shares to employees as stock option, through an exchange filing. The shares will be allotted under the Firstsource Solutions Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2019.

The employees under the ESOP 2019 Plan will be able to exercise the stock options.

Firstsource Solutions shares

Firstsource Solutions shares on Thursday closed at Rs 112, up by 0.089 per cent.

