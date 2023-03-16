Yes Bank allots 1,66,100 options worth over Rs 21 lakh to employees | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

Yes Bank on Thursday allotted 1,66,100 equity shares worth Rs 21,75,200 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company allotted shares of face value Rs 2 under the YBL ESOS 2020 scheme and the bank has realized its value as Rs 21,75,200.

After this allotment the paid-up share capital of the bank increased to Rs 57,50,95,50,668 consisting of 28,75,47,75,334 equity shares.

Yes Bank on March 9, entered into a co-leading partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance.

Yes Bank shares

Yes Bank shares on Thursday at 1,34 pm IST were at Rs 14.95, down by 2.61 per cent.