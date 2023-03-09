e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessYES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance

YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance

The agreement complies with the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework, which permits banks and non-banking organisations to cooperatively develop financial solutions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

YES Bank has entered into a co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to offer home loans at competitive interest rates, the bank said in a release today.

In accordance with the agreement, both parties will offer customers from lower and middle-income groups convenient home financing options, such as home loans for salaried employees, loans for plot purchase and construction, loans for home improvements, loans secured by residential and commercial property, balance transfers, and others.

The agreement complies with the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework, which permits banks and non-banking organisations to cooperatively develop financial solutions.

Shares of the bank were 0.3% higher at ₹16.80 on NSE at 11:45 IST.

Read Also
Kirloskar Oil promoters sell 17.7% stake in co for ₹8.25 bln
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance

YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance

HFCL collaborates with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises

HFCL collaborates with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises

Mumbai: SBI customer losses Rs 7.5 lakh in banking fraud

Mumbai: SBI customer losses Rs 7.5 lakh in banking fraud

Kirloskar Oil promoters sell 17.7% stake in co for ₹8.25 bln

Kirloskar Oil promoters sell 17.7% stake in co for ₹8.25 bln

Religare Finvest pays ₹21.8 bln as one-time settlement for dues

Religare Finvest pays ₹21.8 bln as one-time settlement for dues