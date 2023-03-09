YES Bank enters into co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance | Image: YES Bank (Representative)

YES Bank has entered into a co-lending partnership with Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd to offer home loans at competitive interest rates, the bank said in a release today.

In accordance with the agreement, both parties will offer customers from lower and middle-income groups convenient home financing options, such as home loans for salaried employees, loans for plot purchase and construction, loans for home improvements, loans secured by residential and commercial property, balance transfers, and others.

The agreement complies with the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending framework, which permits banks and non-banking organisations to cooperatively develop financial solutions.

Shares of the bank were 0.3% higher at ₹16.80 on NSE at 11:45 IST.