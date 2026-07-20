Bondada Engineering Bags 100 MWh Order, To Build Battery Storage System For NTPC Renewable Energy

Bondada Engineering has secured an EPC order from NTPC Renewable Energy. |

Mumbai: Bondada Engineering Ltd on Saturday announced it has received a Notification of Award from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for a significant energy storage project.

Project Details

The order covers the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of a 100 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Energy Storage System (VRFB BESS) at Khavda Solar Park in Gujarat. The contract also includes 10 years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Technology Partner

Bondada Engineering will collaborate with Delectrik Systems Pvt Ltd as its technology partner for this project. The company said this marks India's first and largest grid-scale VRFB BESS project.

Execution Timeline

The project facilities are expected to be completed within 10 months from the date Bondada Engineering received the Notification of Award. This timeframe includes the full EPC scope.

VRFB Technology Advantages

The company highlighted that VRFB technology offers advantages over conventional Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) systems. These include a service life of over 25 years, high intrinsic safety, stable performance under frequent cycling with near zero degradation, and reduced operational expenditure.

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Strategic Significance

Bondada Engineering noted that VRFB technology reduces India's long-term import dependence, aligning with government goals for indigenous energy security. India possesses domestic vanadium resources, which supports this approach.

Energy Storage Market

According to the company, the Indian government aims to deploy approximately 236 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems by 2030, against a current installed capacity of about 3.3 GWh. This indicates a large growth opportunity in the energy storage market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.