Bondada Engineering Bags ₹10.44 Crore Telecom Order, To Supply BSNL Towers Across South India

Bondada Engineering has secured a Rs 10.44 crore order to supply BSNL’s 40-metre telecom towers. |

Mumbai: Bondada Engineering Ltd announced on Thursday that it has received a purchase order valued at Rs 10.44 crore from Veremax Technologie Services Ltd.

Order Details

The order is for the supply of BSNL 40-metre telecom towers, along with foundation bolts and templates. These will be delivered to various locations across South India.

Execution and Timeline

Bondada Green Engineering Private Ltd , a manufacturing subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, will execute the order. The company expects to complete the delivery within three months.

Client and Scope

Veremax Technologie Services Ltd, a domestic entity, awarded the order. The scope of work involves only the supply of the specified telecom infrastructure components.

Transaction Compliance

Bondada Engineering stated that the transaction does not involve any related party.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.