 Bondada Engineering Bags ₹10.44 Crore Telecom Order, To Supply BSNL Towers Across South India
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HomeBusinessBondada Engineering Bags ₹10.44 Crore Telecom Order, To Supply BSNL Towers Across South India

Bondada Engineering Bags ₹10.44 Crore Telecom Order, To Supply BSNL Towers Across South India

Bondada Engineering has secured a Rs 10.44 crore order to supply BSNL’s 40-metre telecom towers and components across South India within three months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Bondada Engineering Bags ₹10.44 Crore Telecom Order, To Supply BSNL Towers Across South India
Bondada Engineering has secured a Rs 10.44 crore order to supply BSNL’s 40-metre telecom towers. |

Mumbai: Bondada Engineering Ltd announced on Thursday that it has received a purchase order valued at Rs 10.44 crore from Veremax Technologie Services Ltd.

Order Details

The order is for the supply of BSNL 40-metre telecom towers, along with foundation bolts and templates. These will be delivered to various locations across South India.

Execution and Timeline

Bondada Green Engineering Private Ltd, a manufacturing subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, will execute the order. The company expects to complete the delivery within three months.

Client and Scope

Veremax Technologie Services Ltd, a domestic entity, awarded the order. The scope of work involves only the supply of the specified telecom infrastructure components.

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Transaction Compliance

Bondada Engineering stated that the transaction does not involve any related party.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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