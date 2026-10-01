Bombay High Court Restores Prestige Estates' Turf View Project de-Registration And Promoter Change

Prestige Estates |

Mumbai: Prestige Estates Projects Limited announced on Friday that the Bombay High Court has set aside a MahaREAT order, restoring the de-registration of its Turf View Project in Mahalaxmi and the approval for a change in promoter.

Court Order Details

The order from the High Court of Judicature at Bombay was passed on September 29, 2026. This decision restores the order dated September 2, 2022, which had de-registered the Turf View Project in Mahalaxmi.

Promoter Change Approval

In addition to the project de-registration, the High Court's order also reinstated the Order/Note dated October 29, 2021. This earlier order had approved the change of promoter for the Turf View Project.

Dispute Resolution

Following the High Court’s ruling, all parties involved have settled their respective disputes and claims concerning the matter. The company stated that this resolution brings closure to the proceedings.

Regulatory Position

Prestige Estates Projects Limited confirmed that the High Court's decision restores the regulatory position of the Turf View Project to how it stood under the previously mentioned orders.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.