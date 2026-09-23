Mumbai FDA Action: Licences Of 5 Food Establishments Suspended; ₹15.15 Lakh Adulterated Ghee Stock Seized

FDA inspections found alleged hygiene and food-safety violations at five Mumbai establishments, including suspected ghee adulteration in Malad East | File Photo

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences/registrations of five food establishments in Mumbai, including a restaurant operating inside the Royal Western India Turf Club at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd in Bandra West, over alleged violations of food-safety and hygiene norms.

Gallops Licence Suspended

The licence of BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant, located inside the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, was suspended forthwith after an inspection found blood and ketchup stains from non-vegetarian items on ice inside a refrigerator, raw material stored in torn or damaged packaging, grease accumulation in the kitchen, deteriorated walls, inadequate drainage covering and cockroach traps, as well as live cockroaches and ants. Water stagnation and absence of records of annual medical examination and vaccination of food handlers were also reported.

At Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Bandra West, FDA officials found violations of hygiene and health-related provisions under Schedule 4 of the food-safety regulations. The licence was suspended and further legal action is being initiated as per rules.

The FDA also suspended the licence/registration of Mirari, located on St Dominic Road, Bandra West, after its inspection found violations under Schedule 4. Legal action has been initiated against the establishment.

Versova Eatery Ordered To Shut

At Gufran Seekh Corner, Versova-Yari Road, officials found the establishment operating without a valid food licence/registration. Violations included improper storage and segregation of food items, inadequate cleanliness of equipment and premises, pest-control deficiencies, potable-water testing issues and absence of required medical examination records of food handlers.

On September 22, the FDA issued a binding order directing the establishment to immediately cease operations and not resume business until a valid licence/registration is obtained and deficiencies are rectified.

Adulterated Ghee Seized In Malad

Amid festival season, in the most significant seizure, Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad East was found allegedly blending refined sunflower oil, vanaspati and branded ghee in two boilers to manufacture counterfeit white and yellow ghee. The products were allegedly being sold under the name “Pooja Ghee” with misleading labelling.

FDA officials also found rat and cockroach infestation at the premises. Around 2,464.05 kg of adulterated/misleading ghee, refined sunflower oil and vanaspati worth Rs 13.55 lakh was seized. Two boilers and a khoya-making machine valued at around Rs 1.60 lakh were also seized, taking the total value of seized stock and equipment to approximately Rs 15.15 lakh.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said strict action would continue against establishments selling, storing or preparing food in unsafe and unhygienic conditions.

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