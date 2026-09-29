Prestige Estates Completes Two Hyderabad Residential Projects, Adds 1,047 Homes

Prestige Estates |

Mumbai: Prestige Estates Projects Limited on Monday, September 29, 2026, announced the completion of two residential projects in Hyderabad: Prestige Clairemont and Bellagio @ The Prestige City Hyderabad. These projects collectively add 1,047 homes to the company's delivered portfolio.

Project Details

The two completed developments include 928 residences at Prestige Clairemont and 119 villas at Bellagio. Prestige Clairemont, located in Neopolis, Kokapet, spans 7.56 acres and consists of 928 residences across four towers, with a developable area of 32.9 lakh sq. ft. It offers 3 and 4 BHK residences.

Bellagio @ The Prestige City

Bellagio @ The Prestige City Hyderabad, situated in Rajendra Nagar, is a villa development spread over approximately 24 acres. It features 119 luxury villas across 8.1 lakh sq. ft. of developable area.

Company Presence in Hyderabad

Prestige Estates has a presence in Hyderabad across micro-markets such as Tellapur, Hi-tech city, Financial District, Kokapet, Rajendra Nagar, and Budvel. The company’s projects in the city include residential, office, retail, and hospitality segments.

Portfolio Expansion

As of June 2026, the company had completed 1.9 crore sq. ft. of developable area across 10 projects. It has another 15 projects spanning 4.6 crore sq. ft. in various stages of construction and planning. Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group, said the completion of these projects reflects the company’s focus on execution and its commitment to creating developments for contemporary living.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.