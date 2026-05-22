Prestige Estates Reports 577% Net Profit Growth To ₹291.8 Crore In Q4

Prestige Estates Projects reported 167 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rupees 4,074 crore in Q4 FY26, while net profit surged to Rupees 291.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Prestige Estates Projects Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 4,074 crore for Q4 FY26, rising 167 percent from Rupees 1,528 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased sharply by 577 percent year-on-year to Rupees 291.8 crore from Rupees 43.1 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 412.7 crore compared with Rupees 87.1 crore a year earlier. The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of Rupees 2 per share for FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 5.2 percent from Rupees 3,873 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit grew 19 percent from Rupees 244.7 crore in the previous quarter, while profit before tax rose 48 percent from Rupees 278.3 crore. Total expenses stood at Rupees 3,696 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 3,630 crore in Q3 FY26. Contractor costs increased to Rupees 2,371 crore, while land costs rose to Rupees 1,481 crore. Finance costs also increased sequentially to Rupees 429.6 crore from Rupees 383.8 crore.

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What Drove The Numbers

The strong quarterly performance was supported by higher real estate development activity and inventory movements. Contractor expenses and project execution costs increased significantly during the quarter, reflecting ongoing construction activity across multiple projects.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 327.6 crore from Rupees 256.6 crore in Q3 FY26. The company also reported a share of loss from joint ventures and associates of Rupees 35.1 crore during the quarter. Basic earnings per share rose to Rupees 5.81 compared with Rupees 0.58 in Q4 FY25.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 73 percent to Rupees 12,685 crore from Rupees 7,349 crore in FY25. Net profit more than doubled to Rupees 1,305 crore from Rupees 616.9 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1,714 crore compared with Rupees 755.8 crore a year ago.

During the year, the group acquired controlling stakes in Bharatnagar Buildcon LLP and Aspire Spaces Tellapur LLP. Prestige Hospitality Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary, also filed draft papers for a proposed IPO during April 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.