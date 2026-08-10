Bombay Dyeing Profit Falls 49% To ₹7.1 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Rises 8.7% To ₹410.8 Crore

Bombay Dyeing Q1 FY27 consolidated profit fell 48.7 percent YoY to Rs 7.1 crore. | File

Mumbai: The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited reported a 48.7 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 13.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 8.7 percent YoY to Rs 410.8 crore from Rs 377.8 crore. Sequentially, profit declined 66.3 percent from Rs 21 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 3.8 percent from Rs 395.8 crore.

Q1 Performance

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 433.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 4.7 percent from Rs 414.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 4.8 percent YoY to Rs 422.9 crore from Rs 403.3 crore. Profit before tax declined 6.9 percent YoY to Rs 10.4 crore from Rs 11.1 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, total income declined 0.9 percent from Rs 437.7 crore, even as revenue from operations increased.

Other income fell to Rs 23.1 crore from Rs 41.9 crore. Total expenses rose 3.3 percent sequentially from Rs 409.4 crore.

The company reported a Rs 0.74 crore exceptional charge during Q1 FY27, representing provisions related to litigated real estate matters.

Current tax stood at Rs 6.66 crore, while the company recorded a deferred tax credit of Rs 3.37 crore.

THREE ICC Project, Segment Performance

Bombay Dyeing launched its THREE ICC real estate project during the quarter and began recognising revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115.

The company said Rs 2.81 crore of employee benefit expenses and Rs 89.65 crore of other expenses during the quarter were incurred towards the project.

Real estate segment revenue stood at Rs 42.05 crore, while polyester segment revenue was Rs 350.79 crore. Retail/textile contributed Rs 14.71 crore.

The real estate segment recorded a Rs 12.94 crore loss before tax and finance costs, while polyester reported a profit of Rs 8.14 crore.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted EPS for continuing and discontinued operations stood at Rs 0.34 each in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 0.67 each in Q1 FY26 and Rs 1.02 each in Q4 FY26.

The filing reports FY26 consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,460 crore and consolidated profit after tax of Rs 26.9 crore. No FY27 full-year figures have been reported at this stage.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.