Wockhardt Reports Consolidated Q1 PAT Of ₹107 Crore, Revenue Up 26% Year-On-Year

Wockhardt Limited announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. | File Pic (Representative image)

Mumbai: Wockhardt Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a return to profitability from a loss of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose to Rs 929 crore, up 26% from Rs 738 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance Overview

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 960 crore, an increase from Rs 758 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This also represents a decline from Rs 1,010 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Expense Details

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were Rs 844 crore, rising from Rs 770 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses included Rs 233 crore for cost of materials consumed and Rs 203 crore for employee benefits expense.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was Rs 6.55, compared to a negative Rs 5.53 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Diluted EPS also improved to Rs 6.55 from negative Rs 5.53 year-on-year.

Board Meeting and Review

The consolidated results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 10 August 2026. The statutory auditors of the company subjected the results to a limited review.

Business Segment

The company confirmed that the Group is exclusively engaged in the pharmaceutical business segment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.