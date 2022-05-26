Bombardier launches new long-range jet Global 8000: Report

The Montreal-based planemaker said the Global 8000 will become the world's fastest business jet with an ultra-long range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles) and a top speed of Mach 0.94 (721 miles per hour) | https://bombardier.com/en

Canada's Bombardier Inc launched a new long-range business jet on Monday, as it looks to stay competitive in a market that serves the ultra-rich and has remained robust amid COVID-19 driven boom in demand for private aircraft, Reuters said.

The Montreal-based planemaker said the Global 8000 will become the world's fastest business jet with an ultra-long range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles) and a top speed of Mach 0.94 (721 miles per hour).

The plane will enter service in 2025 and compete with high-end models offered by rivals General Dynamics and France's Dassault Aviation - the Gulfstream G700 and Falcon 10X, respectively.

Bombardier said the Global 8000 will have a list price of $78 million, slightly higher than the $75 million which its predecessor and the company's flagship Global 7500 lists for. Both rivals, the G700 and the Falcon 10X, are also priced at $75 million.

The Global 8000 jet, which is of the same size as the 19-seater Global 7500, will come equipped with General Electric's Passport Engine, Bombardier added.

