 Telecom Operator Bharti Hexacom Posts 66% Jump In Profit To ₹421 Crore Due To Increase In Smartphone Customers
The company provides telecom services in the north-east telecom circles comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It also operates in Rajasthan.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, on Monday posted a 66 per cent jump in profit to Rs 421 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, mainly on account of an increase in smartphone customers on its network.The company had posted a profit of about Rs 253 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Bharti Hexacom increased by about 13 per cent to Rs 2317.3 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 2,097.6 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.

"Mobile revenues increased 9.6 per cent YoY, attributed to higher realisations. ARPU reached Rs 251 this quarter, up from Rs 228 in the second quarter of 2025, along with an increase in data consumption. Mobile data traffic was 1,935 PBs (petabytes) for the quarter, reflecting a YoY growth of 27 per cent," the company said in a statement.Bharti Hexacom's capex for the quarter was Rs 368 crore.

"The company continued to add strong smartphone data customers to its digital network. We added 1.6 million smartphone data customers, an increase of 8.1 per cent YoY. 357 towers were deployed YoY to strengthen our network footprint to deliver a brilliant customer experience," the statement said.The company provides telecom services in the north-east telecom circles comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. It also operates in Rajasthan.

