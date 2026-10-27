BOBCARD Posts ₹94.02 Crore Q2 Loss Despite 9.8% Revenue Growth, Expenses Surge On Impairment

BOBCARD Limited |

Mumbai: BOBCARD Limited on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of ₹94.02 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to a net profit of ₹6.07 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹511.43 crore, a 9.5% increase from ₹466.77 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations also rose by 9.8% year-on-year to ₹485.84 crore from ₹442.37 crore.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased significantly by 31.6% to ₹602.63 crore, up from ₹457.82 crore in the year-ago quarter. This rise was primarily driven by a substantial increase in impairment on financial instruments, which more than doubled to ₹234.29 crore from ₹128.84 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹(0.74), a decline from ₹0.04 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹(0.74) from ₹0.04 during the same period.

Asset and Liability Position

As of 30 September 2026, the company's total assets stood at ₹8,040.82 crore, an increase from ₹7,481.41 crore as of 31 March 2026. Total financial liabilities were ₹6,600.35 crore, up from ₹5,852.57 crore at the end of the previous fiscal year.

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Management Overlay

The company noted an additional impairment allowance (Management overlay) of ₹42 crore due to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, alongside a pause in sourcing from a co-brand portfolio. This provision aims to address emerging risks and portfolio stress.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.