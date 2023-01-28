BMW launches its 3rd generation X1 with remote functions and live cockpit

BMW India has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country today in both petrol and diesel variants, priced between Rs 45.9 lakh and 47.9 lakh. The India-made model will be rolled out from production lines in Chennai and is available for bookings at BMW dealerships and online. The BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will be delivered from March, while buyers will get the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) June onwards.

As a premium model, its interiors have progressive design and it offers more standard equipment as compared to the model it will replace.

The BMW X1 comes in shades of Alpine White with non-metallic paint, alongside Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue in metallic paint. It also offers choices including Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster for the upholstery.

New tech embedded in the next generation X1, includes adaptive LED headlights equipped with a high beam assistant. Inside, drivers get a BMW Live Cockpit Plus with a BMW Curved Display, and can use the My BMW app for remotely controlling the vehicle. The digital key plus provides seamless access, and the model comes with assistance for parking and reversing, as well as active seats, and an audio system by Harmon Kardon.

