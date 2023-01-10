e-Paper Get App
BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine priced at Rs 57.9 lakh onwards

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
BMW India launches 3 Series Gran Limousine priced at Rs 57.9 lakh onwards | Image: BMW (Representative)
BMW India on Tuesday said it has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine with prices starting at Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The locally produced car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. While the petrol variant is priced at Rs 57.9 lakh, the diesel version comes at Rs 59.5 lakh (all prices (ex-showroom), BMW India said in a statement.

The 2-liter four-cylinder engine in the petrol version of the vehicle generates 258 horsepower and has a 0-100 km/hr acceleration time of 6.2 seconds.

Similar to the petrol version, the diesel version has a 2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 190 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds, it was stated.

