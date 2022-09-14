BMW Group India denies reports of setting up manufacturing operations in Punjab

BMW recently rolled out its 100,000th car made in India. |

In a faux pas for the Punjab government, its claim about BMW agreeing to set up a manufacturing plant in the state have been denied by the German carmaker. According to the state government’s announcement, the decision to make auto components was made during CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to the company’s headquarters in Munich. The auto giant was supposedly convinced when Mann highlighted “exemplary work” to promote industries.



BMW has released a statement reiterating its commitment to operations in India at a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, a warehouse for parts in Maharashtra and a training centre in Haryana. It mentioned that the firm has no plans to set up any facility in Punjab.



This contradicts the state government’s claims, which also included that the Punjab CM invited BMW for a collaboration on electric mobility, and benefit from their EV policy.



BMW’s only Indian manufacturing unit in Chennai has been operational for 15 years now, and rolled out its 100,000th car earlier this month. The company has also expanded beyond automobiles to provide financial services in the country.