BlueStacks launches Creator Studio & Creator Hub in India

BlueStacks, cloud-based Android gaming platform, has launched another first: Creator Studio & Creator Hub for modding and sharing modded games in India.

With this launch, mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines can be easily modded and shared, reaching over four billion users and 4.5 million creators. The company introduced Creator Studio and Creator Hub for gaming enthusiasts in India, today, it said in a statement.

BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub open up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games.

Modding can be done at three levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with color; for example, you can have dark mode for a game, akin to Instagram filters.

Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar’s clothes.

Powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform, Creator Studio & Creator Hub enables the separation of game code, game events and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link - creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.

“By 2025, the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games,” said Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg. “Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favorite gamers, streamers and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever.”

“User generated content – like modded games – are an important form of self-expression. In the same way we change our clothes to suit our moods, people will soon demand to play only games with mods to match their mood, desired experience, and preferences,” said Huabin Lin, Technology Director at Cocos. “BlueStacks mobile game modding is paving the way for mods to be the default way of mobile gaming in the future.”

Aevatrex (Jonathan Fermin), leading mobile gaming streamer, said, “With BlueStacks mobile game modding, there are endless possibilities. Inclusion of BGMI is a great news. One of my favorite mods in the game is where a dancing Mr. Bean shows up at the victory event.”

BlueStacks mobile game modding is available now for free here for modding on BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud, according to the company statement.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:18 AM IST