Bluehost partners with Razorpay to expand online store solution integrated payments

Bluehost, a web hosting provider, has announced a partnership with Razorpay, to integrate it’s payment processing capabilities into its eCommerce suite to empower MSMEs to build, grow and scale their online store.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and rapidly shifted how consumers prefer to shop and pay. In response, MSMEs continue to move their operations online as a majority of their payments (72 percent) happen through digital mode today as compared to cash (28 percent), reveal the findings of the MSME survey by Bluehost in June 2021.

With the integration of Razorpay’s payment processing capabilities into Bluehost’s eCommerce hosting plans, MSMEs will have an integrated payment infrastructure in order to build, run and scale a successful Online Store, Bluehost said in a statement.

“With this we bring the ease and simplification of accepting digital payments on Online Stores created with Bluehost for millions of businesses across India.”, said Manish Dalal, Managing Director, Bluehost India.

Shashank Kumar, CTO, and Co-Founder, Razorpay said, “MSMEs, which were a fairly underserved market until recently, play a significant role in the country’s economic growth today. Their shift to the digital space during the last 16 months and the rate at which they have become comfortable with online presence, continue to up the demand for digital payments. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Bluehost and look forward to together furthering this digital adoption and equipping millions of small businesses in India to harness the power of the web."