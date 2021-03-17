Blue Star launches affordable range of split ACs; enters into the mass market

Blue Star announced the launch of its new range of ‘Mass Premium’ split air conditioners. The company has strategically repositioned its brand to include the ‘Mass Premium’ category with the intent to expand its market reach and target the mass market.

Now, with this strategic foray, Blue Star has rolled out a series of split ACs at affordable prices, which are of the same high quality, reliability, and durability, that all products from Blue Star promise.

The new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split air conditioners that are available at attractive prices starting from Rs 25,990 for a 0.80TR 3-star inverter split AC. The ACs are available in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.80TR to 2TR.

At the same time, the Company continues to significantly expand its retail distribution reach. Blue Star’s room air conditioners are available at 7,000 outlets in 650 locations spread across the length and breadth of the country in various formats. Currently, Blue Star has 200 exclusive brand stores in the country, and work is in progress to increase it to 250 stores by the end of FY22.

Backed by its value proposition of Gold Standard service delivery, Blue Star has extensively expanded its service reach to Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns and is currently serving 3900 towns. The Company has inducted more than 150 service crew vans pan-India to enable commuting of its service technicians to various customer sites within stipulated targeted response times.

B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “We have strategically repositioned ourselves as a ‘Masstige’ brand with the launch of our new range of split ACs, to cater to the mass market and expand our market reach. ‘Affordability’ while retaining Blue Star’s ‘Premium Build Quality’ is the criterion which we have focused upon for this season’s launch. This move is well aligned to our last year’s aim of shifting orbit and accelerating growth by garnering a mass appeal cutting across geographies and demographics. We are progressing well on our chosen trajectory, and we will continue to leverage our brand salience and association with Virat Kohli to march further ahead in this direction.”