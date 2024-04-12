Blood Bath At Dalal Street: Markets End In Red; Sun Pharma And Maruti Lead Pack Of Losers

File Photo

Stock markets ended Friday on a negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,244.90, marking a loss of 793.25 points or 1.06 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended at 22,519.40, down by 234.40 points or 1.03 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank dropped by 422.05 points or 0.86 per cent to settle at 48,564.55.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, TCS and Nestle were among the major gainers whereas Sun Pharma, Maruti and Powergrid were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto and Nestle were the top gainers. ONGC, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the losers.

Markets on Friday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 74,734.26, down by 303.89 points, and Nifty at 22,664.45, down by 89.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 48,754.10 also down by 232.50 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, L&T and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Sun Pharma, HCL and Infosys were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.05 per cent of its value.

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Friday's trade in a Mix. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a positive note at 39,523.55, gaining 0.21 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 16,721.69, sinking 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI also ended in red, losing 0.93 per cent to reach 2,681.82.