Sun Pharma Slumps Over 2% Early In The Day As Markets Start In Red

Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 74,734.26, down by 303.89 points, and Nifty at 22,664.45, down by 89.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 48,754.10 also down by 232.50 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, L&T and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Sun Pharma, HCL and Infosys were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.05 per cent of its value.

Markets on Wednesday

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 75,038.15, marking a gain of 354.45 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,735.05, up by 92.30 points or 0.41 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 187.80 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 48,918.35.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, HCL and L&T were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, BPCL and Hindalco were the top gainers. Cipla, Maruti and HDFC Life were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.86 to USD 85.88 a barrel at 0746 IST. Brent crude prices jumped by USD 0.81 to USD 90.55 a barrel at 0746 IST.

On Thursday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,199.06 gaining 38.42 points or 0.74 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,459.08 dropping 2.43 points or 0.01 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 271.84 points or 1.68 per cent to reach 16,442.20.

The Asian indices started in a Mix, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.55 per cent to reach 39,659.40, at the opening of the day's trade, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.51 per cent to rise to 16,836.22 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 0.045 per cent to reach 2,705.74.