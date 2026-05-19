BlackBuck Posts Strong Q4 Revenue Growth, FY26 Profit At ₹160 Crore

BlackBuck reported 52 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 185.4 crore. |

Mumbai: BlackBuck Limited reported strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by higher business from its truck operator services segment.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 185.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 121.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit, however, declined 77 percent YoY to Rs 65.7 crore compared with Rs 280.2 crore a year ago, largely due to a sharp deferred tax credit recorded in the base quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 8.0 percent from Rs 171.8 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit after tax more than doubled from Rs 31.7 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 199.6 crore from Rs 188.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while total expenses increased to Rs 159.2 crore from Rs 142.0 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 40.4 crore compared with Rs 42.4 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 40.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company also recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 3.8 crore during FY26 related to labour code implementation impact.

What Drove The Numbers?

The truck operator services business remained the main growth driver for BlackBuck during the quarter. Segment revenue from truck operator services increased to Rs 183.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 120.4 crore a year ago.

The lending business contributed Rs 2.1 crore during the quarter. Segment profit from truck operator services stood at Rs 50.4 crore. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations came in at Rs 3.60 for the quarter, compared with Rs 15.67 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 53 percent to Rs 652.0 crore from Rs 426.7 crore in FY25. BlackBuck posted a net profit of Rs 160.3 crore for FY26 against a loss of Rs 8.7 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the year increased to Rs 714.6 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 167.5 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rs 282.9 crore in FY25.

The company also changed its corporate name from Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited to BlackBuck Limited during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.