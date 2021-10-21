Bitcoin soars to a new record; tops $66,000 for first time

Bitcoin soared to a new record hitting a new highwater mark. The cryptocurrency touched $66,000 for the first time on the successful launch of the inaugural exchange-traded fund for US investors.

The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.62 trillion, a 3.64 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.80 billion, which makes a 24.45 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 50,40,223 and its dominance is currently 46.49 percent, a decrease of 1.16 percent over the day, according to Moneycontrol.

“It's a validating moment,” said Jesse Proudman, co-founder and chief executive at Makara, a crypto advisory firm. “It's no longer a question of does this asset class continue to exist -- I think that's a really meaningful mark in the history of the broader digital-asset class,” Bloomberg said.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 09:51 AM IST