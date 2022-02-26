Bitcoin rewards platform GoSats receives Y Combinator backing

GoSats, Bitcoin Rewards Platform has been accepted into the Silicon Valley-based accelerator Y Combinator program. They will be part of the Incubator’s Winter 2022 batch and will be receiving $125,000 in funding as part of the program.

Roshan Aslam, CEO and Co-Founder at GoSats said, “As we embark on the next phase of our growth, with the imminent launch of our Bitcoin rewards card, we are thrilled to partner with Y Combinator at this stage. Much of our company building experience came from watching YC videos on Youtube. We were looking forward to applying and being part of the YC family.”

GoSats recently opened bookings for India’s first Bitcoin Rewards Card. The first 1,000 cards are planned to be released by the end of March. The card will enable users to earn Bitcoin rewards for every single transaction they make; whether be shopping or monthly payments.

“What has always been fascinating for us is that a significant number of our user base never held bitcoin before they signed up with GoSats, and we are happy to facilitate their journey into the world of crypto-assets in a risk-free manner,” Roshan said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:52 AM IST