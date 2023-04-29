Bitcoin (BTC) vs Dogecoin (Doge) and Collateral Network (COLT), Why Is the Crypto Community Backing These Bullish-Rated Tokens |

Bitcoin (BTC) surprised many by holding above that $28,000 mark, and it has positively affected many other altcoins, including Dogecoin (DOGE). This made many happy, and for those who missed the pump, there's no need to cope because Collateral Network (COLT), an upcoming token, has been forecasted to reach great heights with 35x returns.

Collateral Network (COLT)

The Collateral Network (COLT) platform aims to disrupt the lending industry and make accessing short-term loans easier for people worldwide. Therefore, Collateral Network (COLT) enables people to borrow against physical assets like rare liquor, vintage cars and expensive paintings.

How Collateral Network (COLT) works is simple. Someone wishing to take a loan can do so against a physical asset. This item will be valued by Collateral Network (COLT) team and then secured within the Collateral Network (COLT) vault.

Afterward, an NFT equivalent is created and fractionalized into pieces, enabling multiple lenders to fund a single loan. In return, lenders receive a fixed interest rate for the duration of the loan. As a result, lenders can become their own banks, building a diversified portfolio of loans.

In case of a borrower defaulting to return the loan, Collateral Network (COLT) has its own mechanism in place. The platform will auction the physical asset within the community at a price below the market value. This way, the Collateral Network (COLT) ensures it returns the lent money to the investors, removing any potential risk of losing money in the lending process.

Collateral Network (COLT) is now preparing to launch fully and has started with its token presale. The COLT token, which will give holders access to discounts, auctions and crowdlending, is now available for $0.014; experts have predicted it will only stay that way for a while.

Only 38% of the total Collateral Network (COLT) token supply was allocated for the presale, and the value has been predicted to rise by over 3500% soon, so now may be the best time to tap in.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the numbering cryptocurrency on Earth, and its dominance over other tokens is no joke. Bitcoin (BTC) has been doing exceptionally well recently, rising as high as $29,000 and staying above $28,000 despite the badgering of the bears.

It's April now, and Bitcoin (BTC) still seems indecisive about how it will go, but all eyes remain on Bitcoin (BTC). The same trend was observed in the Bitcoin (BTC) charts from April last year when the coin seemed indecisive, only to break out with a big green candle suddenly.

Many analysts believe Bitcoin (BTC) is a token that sticks to its previous years. They are leveraging this, betting that Bitcoin (BTC) will breakout above $30,000 and stay there.

The Bitcoin (BTC) token price is greatly affected by external factors, which makes a lot of investors cautious. They fear Bitcoin (BTC) will continue to trend upward, but if the FEDs drop a bombshell this week, that Bitcoin (BTC) green candle may no longer be assured.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin (DOGE) token price surged upward thanks to Musk at the beginning of the month because he replaced the original Twitter logo with the Dogecoin (DOGE) token, the cute Shiba Inu dog.

In the past, there have been speculations about Musk's apparent passion for Dogecoin (DOGE). Tweets from him about Dogecoin (DOGE) have been known to pump the meme coin considerably, followed by a natural fall.

This time, Musk did not just tweet about Dogecoin (DOGE); he made its mascot the Twitter logo. It was bullish news as far as investors were concerned, as many have been hoping Musk would integrate Dogecoin (DOGE) into the Twitter system somehow.

The news had a cascade effect on the Dogecoin (DOGE) price, pumping it as high as 25% within a short time. Despite the drama and volatility, Dogecoin (DOGE) long-term investors keep growing, which is good news for the meme coin as there will be a continuous decrease in sell pressure.

The charts look good for Dogecoin (DOGE) thanks to Musk, and investors keep increasing, so it is believed Dogecoin (DOGE) has a bright future.

