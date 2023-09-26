Birla Trimaya Phase 1 Sold Out Within A Span Of 36 Hours | LinkedIn

Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, has successfully sold out phase 1 of Birla Trimaya within 36 hours of its launch. With 556 units booked, accounting for an approximate INR 500 cr. booking value, the company has solidified its position as a leader in the luxury residential real estate market of Bengaluru. Birla Trimaya, the 52-acre land parcel situated in North Bangalore is in joint partnership with M. S. Ramaiah Realty LLP.

The massive project in Devanahalli, North Bangalore showcases a thoughtfully designed collection of luxurious residences across 52acres that seamlessly blend sophistication with modern living. This initial phase comprises 556 luxury residential units, offering a diverse range of living options with multiple configurations. With over 35 acres of green and open spaces and a curated lake, Birla Trimaya offers an elite and elevated lifestyle.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates said “The launch of Birla Trimaya Phase 1 has created a significant milestone as our third investment within this continually evolving city. This achievement only reaffirms our commitment to delivering extraordinary living experiences to our clients. The constant influx of global companies and the need for skilled professionals are the driving factors for the luxury real estate boom in the city. North Bengaluru has become the epicentre of these skilled professionals who seek not just a home but a lifestyle that reflects their success and aspirations."

At the heart of Birla Trimaya’s 'LIFEDESIGNED®' philosophy lies the concept of crafting a living environment inspired by nature. This journey seamlessly unfolds from dynamic hills to a lively social park and culminates in a tranquil bay district. The master plan artfully incorporates multiple community clubs as focal points, embodying the essence of luxury and high-quality living. Birla Trimaya doesn't merely provide residences; it presents an elevated lifestyle amidst extensive acres of verdant landscapes.