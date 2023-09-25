Birla Estates Announces Launch Of Birla Trimaya Phase 1 In Bengaluru With A Revenue Potential Of ₹3,000 Cr | LinkedIn

Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group, has successfully launched Phase 1 of Birla Trimaya, Devanahalli, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The project is expected to have a revenue potential of approximately Rs 3000 Crore for the entire project.

Birla Trimaya is designed to cater to diverse needs, and includes a range of 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments and luxurious duplexes across 8 towers. Strategically located near the upcoming BIAL IT Investment Region, this project will attract a diverse range of individuals including high-net-worth and non-resident investors.

“After the success of Birla Alokya and Birla Tisya crossing a booking value of approx. INR 1,000 crore in the Bengaluru market, we are delighted to launch our third project in the rapidly developing city. With the launch of Birla Trimaya phase 1, we estimate our potential booking value at approx. Rs 500 cr," said K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates.

"Our joint venture with Birla Estates exemplifies our dedication to providing residences that enhance the quality of living. By partnering with them we are well-positioned to extend our reach within the high-end residential real estate sector and explore new growth aveneues in this sector,” said M R Seetharam, designated partner of M S Ramaiah Realty LLP.

