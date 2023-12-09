 Bimal Dayal Appointed As CEO Of Adani Infrastructure India
PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Bimal Dayal Appointed As CEO Of Adani Infrastructure India | Representative image

Adani Energy Solutions' transmission business chief Bimal Dayal has been appointed as the CEO of Adani Infrastructure India.

Dayal will oversee the implementation of the pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy and green hydrogen by Adani Infrastructure India, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in a statement on Friday.

The current management team of AESL led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of AESL, will drive the ambitious growth of transmission, distribution and smart metre segments.

The leadership changes have been made to support enhanced growth of Adani Infrastructure business, the statement said.

This decision has been duly approved by the board of directors of AESL.

"With this executive-level transition, the Adani portfolio of companies has taken another significant step towards strengthening their resolve to grow the infrastructure business at an aggressive rate of over 15 per cent per annum. The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over Rs 7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," the statement said.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multi-dimensional organisation with a presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It has a cumulative transmission network of 20,000 circuit km.

article-image

