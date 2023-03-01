e-Paper Get App
Bill Gates predicts India's rise as cheapest 5G market, praises connectivity

The tech tycoon was speaking at the event organised in Delhi, during his visit to India, marked by interactions with personalities across sectors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
For a population of more than 140 crore, India is home to 60 crore smartphone users, who make up a bulk of internet users in the country. The second largest market for mobile services, also has the fifth lowest rates for data, and is now experiencing a 5G revolution. This has also been acknowledged by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who said that India will be the cheapest market for 5G services in the near future.

Speaking at a session on digital infrastructure held under India's G20 Presidency, Gates pointed out the reliable and low-cost internet connectivity in India. He called India a competitive market with a strong digital network and a large number of smartphone users. The tech tycoon was speaking at the event organised in Delhi, during his visit to India, marked by interactions with personalities across sectors.

Known for warning the world about an outbreak since 2015, Gates also addressed the pandemic, and said that the world needs a system that could preemptively identify viruses.

Before his visit, the tech pioneer had also talked about investments made by Gates Foundation in India's agritech sector for creating crop variants which deliver higher yields and are drought resistant.

