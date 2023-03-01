IN PICS: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits Mumbai; meets several renowned personalities

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023

In the pictures tweeted by Tendulkar, he and his wife Anjali can be seen posing with Gates.

Twitter/@sachin_rt

Bill Gates meets former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata and current chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Twitter/@BMGFIndia

The businessmen discussed their philanthropic initiatives

Twitter/@BMGFIndia

Bill Gates met Indian philanthropist and founder/CEO of the Convergence Foundation, Ashish Dhawan

Twitter/@AshishDhawanTCF

They interacted with leaders from domains of philanthropy, sports and business on how philanthropic endeavors can have a lasting impact on the world.

Twitter/@AshishDhawanTCF

Bill Gates spent his afternoon at an urban health center in Mumbai to understand India's progress toward TB treatment.

Twitter/@BMGFIndia

He interacted with auxiliary nurse midwives & staff members

Twitter/@BMGFIndia

Bill Gates also met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed issues pertaining to financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others.

Twitter/@RBI

"Mr Bill Gates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das," RBI wrote in a tweet and shared photos from their meeting.

Twitter/@RBI

Bill Gates also met his classmate from Harvard University, Anand Mahindra in Mumbai.

Twitter/@anandmahindra