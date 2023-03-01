IN PICS: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visits Mumbai; meets several renowned personalities

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023
In the pictures tweeted by Tendulkar, he and his wife Anjali can be seen posing with Gates.
Bill Gates meets former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata and current chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran
The businessmen discussed their philanthropic initiatives
Bill Gates met Indian philanthropist and founder/CEO of the Convergence Foundation, Ashish Dhawan
They interacted with leaders from domains of philanthropy, sports and business on how philanthropic endeavors can have a lasting impact on the world.
Bill Gates spent his afternoon at an urban health center in Mumbai to understand India's progress toward TB treatment.
He interacted with auxiliary nurse midwives & staff members
Bill Gates also met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed issues pertaining to financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others.
"Mr Bill Gates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor Shaktikanta Das," RBI wrote in a tweet and shared photos from their meeting.
Bill Gates also met his classmate from Harvard University, Anand Mahindra in Mumbai.
