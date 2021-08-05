Bikry app ropes in Vinay Pathak as digital brand ambassador

Bikry app (by Bizrise Technologies), an all-in-one platform to take your business online, has announced Vinay Pathak as its Digital Brand Ambassador.

As part of this association, he will be seen promoting the importance of the digitalization of Indian retail shops and all the useful features of Bikry app on online platforms.

Bikry was conceptualized with an aim to support entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to leverage the power of the internet to serve their customers. Available on the Google Playstore, the Bikry app provides businesses with their online catalogue in the form of a website integrated with payment gateways and 35+ shipping options within 30 seconds with zero investment.

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Bhayana, Founder, Bikry app said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Vinay Pathak who is known for his phenomenal performances in the entertainment industry. He truly signifies a vibrant and positive attitude, and his presence certainly can’t go unnoticed. We really wish the same for Bikry app and want more and more people to notice our brand and the benefit it brings to small and medium businesses.”

Bikry app will leverage the association with Vinay Pathak through digital marketing. The brand has already onboarded 50,000 businesses onto its platform across India and aims to serve 1M+ businesses by the end of 2021.

Incepted in 2019, Bikry is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Himanshu Garg NearPe (YC W20), Ex Google, Ex CTO Via.com and Abhishek Bhayana, strong business development professional with a B.Sc.(Honors) focused in Economics from Purdue University - Krannert School of Management.