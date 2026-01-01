 Big Disclosure At IRB Infrastructure, Foreign Investor Lifts Share Restriction Without Selling Stake
Big Disclosure At IRB Infrastructure, Foreign Investor Lifts Share Restriction Without Selling Stake

Cintra INR Investments BV has released a 10 percent non-disposal restriction on its shares in IRB Infrastructure Developers without selling any stake. The move, disclosed under SEBI takeover rules, keeps Cintra’s holding unchanged at 19.86 percent while removing an old encumbrance linked to earlier indemnity obligations.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers just got a pretty interesting update from one of its big foreign investors, Cintra INR Investments B.V. This isn’t about Cintra selling shares, though. Instead, they’ve lifted a restriction that used to block them from selling a chunk of their holding.

Here’s the deal. Cintra owns a massive 1,19,96,42,120 shares in IRB Infrastructure-that’s about 19.86 percent of the company. Out of those, 6,03,90,000 shares (around 10 percent) had been tied up under a non-disposal agreement. Basically, Cintra couldn’t sell those shares because of a deal they made with IRB’s promoters.

article-image

Now, Cintra isn’t part of the promoter group, just a major outside investor. The restriction goes back to December 2021, when Cintra bought into a big equity issue. As part of that deal, IRB’s promoters promised to cover certain risks for Cintra. To back that up, Cintra agreed not to sell 10 percent of its shares-not because they were pledged, just locked up as a kind of security.

article-image

Things changed on December 30, 2025. On that day, Cintra officially lifted the non-disposal restriction. So those 6,03,90,000 shares are now totally free to be sold or transferred. Technically, SEBI rules label this as a “disposal,” but no shares actually changed hands. Cintra still owns the same 19.86 percent stake-the difference is, nothing’s tying up those shares anymore.

As far as the company’s numbers go, nothing shifts. IRB Infrastructure still has the same total share capital-6,03,90,00,000 shares, all at Re 1 each. Diluted share capital? No change. The promoter group still meets their minimum requirements.

