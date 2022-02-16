Bicycle firm Avanti enters Indian market; launches Avanti Giro FM1 along with Scott Sports

New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti has entered the Indian market in association with Scott Sports India with the launch of 'Avanti Giro FM1' in the domestic market, at a price of Rs 40,990, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Rolled out for both men and women in the country, the company is looking to come up with 12 bike models, including for kids, in the next six months along with 100 dealerships, it said.

After the brands' success in New Zealand and Australia, it is now set to make its landfall in India, said the statement, adding that Scott Sports India will mark the journey for Avanti in the Indian bicycle market.

The brand caters to a wide range of demographics with its high-quality bikes, it said.

''We are excited to launch Avanti Bikes — our third cycling brand in India from the Scott group. Avanti represents a unique opportunity because it is a product designed specifically for the southern-hemisphere countries.

''After being in New Zealand and Australia, we look forward to Avanti Being in India,'' said Scott Sports India Managing Director Jaymin Shah.

Shah added that the company aims to have 100 dealer partners across the country with 12 models launching over the next six months, which will include kids' bikes, road bikes and commuter bikes. ''We aim to add more kids, teenagers and commuters to the cycling community in India.'' The competitive price will help the brand grow in different geographical regions of India subsequently. The bicycles are already available across the country through more than 70 dealers, Scott Sports said.

The bicycles are designed by Avanti Design Technology, bringing the benefits of research and tech to bike riders at all levels, said the statement.

The launch of the FM1 model also makes the debut of the Microshift Acolyte drivetrain in India, said the statement, adding that Acolyte is simple and robust and is a one-by system with a wide range of gears.

It has a spring-lock (clutch) mechanism, traditionally only seen on high-end bikes, according to Scott.

It also said women's version of the bike -- Giro FM 1W -- has a different frame altogether with women-specific frame geometry and a wider saddle and a higher density saddle.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:07 PM IST