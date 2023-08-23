 BHEL Manufactures First Indigenous SCR Catalysts for Yadadri Power Station to Reduce NOx Emissions
The first set of indigenously manufactured SCR catalysts for the 5x800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana, were flagged off by Renuka Gera, Director (Industrial Systems & Products), BHEL, from the company's Solar Business Division (SBD) unit in Bengaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) manufactured India’s first set of Catalysts for Selective Catalyst Reactors (SCR) for limiting NOx emissions from thermal power plants, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) manufactured India's first set of Catalysts for Selective Catalyst Reactors (SCR) for limiting NOx emissions from thermal power plants, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

BHEL has set up a state-of-the-art SCR catalyst manufacturing facility at its SBD unit to cater to NOx abatement in thermal power stations. Recognizing the long-term severe effects of NOx and in consideration of the Ministry of Environment and Forest’s notification, TSGENCO had placed an order for SCRs for 5x800 MW Yadadri TPS, MAHAGENCO for 1x660 MW Bhusawal TPS, WBPDCL for 1x660 MW Sagardighi TPS and NALCO for 1x18.5 MW Damanjodi TPS.

The shares of BHEL on Wednesday at 12:18 pm IST were at Rs 109.95, down by 0.99 percent.

