Narayanan Vaghul, Ex-ICICI Chairman And Indian Banking Stalwart Passes Away At 88

Narayanan Vaghul |

Renowned Indian Banking Stalwart, Narayanan Vaghul, who played a key role in establishing ICICI as a leading financial conglomerate, has passed away at the age of 88 at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

He was on ventilator for the past two days and was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fall that rendered him unconscious.

Who is Narayanan Vaghul?

In the world of finance, Narayanan Vaghul, a Padma Bhushan Awardee, has started his banking journey from the State Bank of India to the Bank of India, becoming the youngest chairman of the bank at the tender age of 44, when he took the charge of Bank of India in 1981.

From the State Bank of India, he later moved to Central Bank of India as an executive director at the age of 39.

His prowess caught the eye of then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who brought him into the fold of ICICI, recognising his talents.

Read Also Gujarat GST Commissioner Grabs 620 Acres From Entire Village Near Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar

Meanwhile Vaghul's banking journey was not easy as challenges emerged when Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena raised objections to South Indians holding top positions in SBI.

Undeterred, Vaghul transitioned into academia and assumed a teaching position at the National Institute of Bank Management, quickly ascending to the role of Director while still in his mid-30s.

In 2023, Vaghul penned his memoir, 'Reflections,' offering an account of his experiences spanning decades in India's financial sector.