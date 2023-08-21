BHEL Receives Order Worth ₹4000 Cr From Mahan Energen A Subsidiary Of Adani Power

BHEL Appoints Krishna Kumar Thakur As Director-HR | Image: BHEL (Representative)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited on Monday received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen Limited (formerly known as Essar Power MP Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The order includes supply of equipment like Boiler, Turbine, Generator and supervision of Erection and Commissioning for a 2x800 MW power project based on supercritical technology at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh. Boiler and Turbine Generator are to be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar plants respectively.

The supply of equipment is to be completed in 31 months whereas the power project in Bandhura is expected to be completed in 35 months.

BHEL in July had achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh.

BHEL shares

The shares of BHEL on Monday morning at 11:40 am IST were trading at Rs 99.30, up by 1.33 per cent.

