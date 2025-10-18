 25-Year-Old Fraud Case Solved, CBI Court Sentences Two Former Officials Of The Oriental Bank Of Commerce To Two Years In Jail
The accused were charged with causing a loss of Rs 2.88 crore to the bank. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) succeeded in proving all the charges against them, judge B Y Phad ruled in the order passed on October 15.

Mumbai: A special CBI court here has sentenced five persons including two former officials of the Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) to two years in jail in a 1999 case of fraud.The accused were charged with causing a loss of Rs 2.88 crore to the bank. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) succeeded in proving all the charges against them, judge B Y Phad ruled in the order passed on October 15.

"The evidence establishes a coherent, systematic, and intentional criminal scheme...," said the order which became available on Friday.The accused were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating, falsification of accounts, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.Besides a two-year prison term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on former bank officials V R Pai and Sivasailam Hariharan as well as proprietors of private firms Vinod Bhatia, Kunal Bhatia and Ravindra Joshi.

