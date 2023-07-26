BHEL Synchronises 660 MW Unit Of Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh | File/ Representative photo

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone with the successful synchronisation of the 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bangladesh, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Through the regulatory filings the company said, the synchronisation of the unit has been done ahead of the commitment given at a high level G2G meeting, which was a very tough target even at the time it was given.

About the project

The 2x660 Maitree STPP is located at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh, and is being set up by BHEL for the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and NTPC Limited.

The project uses state-of-the-art ultra supercritical technology for lower emissions and a number of further steps have been taken to mitigate environmental impacts including installation and compulsory usage of flue gas desulphurisation system to control SOx emission, installation of the tallest chimney in Bangladesh (275 meter) for wider dispersion of emissions; electrostatic precipitator of efficiency above 99 percent to control ash particulate matter; covered coal shed and pipe conveyors to avoid coal particle pollution; closed cycle cooling water system and zero liquid discharge to minimise water consumption, among others.

BHEL Shares

The shares of BHEL on Wednesday at 11:23 am IST were at ₹100.25, up by 2.56 percent.