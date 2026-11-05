Bharti Hexacom Q2 FY27 Revenue Climbs 11.4% To ₹2,582 Crore, Net Income Before Exceptional Items Jumps 34.4% As ARPU Hits ₹264

Bharti Hexacom’s Q1 FY27 net income rose 23.2% to ₹482 crore. |

Mumbai: Bharti Hexacom Limited reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year increase in total revenue to ₹2,582 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher mobile revenue, improved average revenue per user (ARPU) and expansion in home broadband services. Net income before exceptional items increased 34.4 per cent to ₹566 crore from ₹421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Growth

Bharti Hexacom's quarterly revenue rose from ₹2,317 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹2,582 crore in Q2 FY27. Mobile services revenue grew 9.9 per cent year-on-year, supported by higher ARPU and an expanding smartphone customer base. The telecom operator also recorded growth in its home and office connectivity businesses.

EBITDA Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 12.8 per cent to ₹1,417 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 65 basis points to 54.9 per cent, reflecting improved operating profitability. Profit before tax rose 24.3 per cent to ₹701 crore from ₹564 crore a year earlier.

Broadband Expansion

Revenue from homes, office and other services surged 49 per cent year-on-year. The growth was supported by the expansion of Wi-Fi and internet protocol television (IPTV) services. These businesses contributed to revenue diversification beyond traditional mobile connectivity.

ARPU Improvement

Mobile average revenue per user increased to ₹264 during the September quarter from ₹251 in the corresponding period last year. The improvement highlights higher revenue generated per mobile subscriber. ARPU remains an important indicator of pricing and monetisation performance for telecom operators.

Customer Growth

Bharti Hexacom's overall customer base reached 29.96 million, or approximately 3 crore, at the end of September 2026. This represents 4.8 per cent year-on-year growth.

Business Outlook

The company's quarterly results highlight revenue expansion, improving operating margins and growth in broadband services. Investors will monitor ARPU trends, subscriber additions and profitability in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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