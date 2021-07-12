Bharti Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed during 5G trial with Nokia in Mumbai

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources.

The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

When contacted, a Nokia spokesperson confirmed the development.

"Airtel is conducting the trial in the 3500 MHz band using 5G gear from Nokia as per DoT guidelines. The trials have delivered speeds of over 1 Gbps with ultra-low latency," one of the sources said. 1 Gbps is 1,000 Mbps (Megabits per second).