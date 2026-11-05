Bharti Airtel Posts Q2 Revenue Of Rs 60,878 Crore As Mobile ARPU Climbs To Rs 271

Bharti Airtel |

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel announced its audited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, registering a revenue of Rs 60,878 crore. The figure marks a 16.7 percent year-on-year increase and a 4.0 percent sequential growth compared to the previous quarter.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 35,240 crore with an EBITDA margin of 57.9 percent. India revenues reached Rs 42,308 crore, growing 9.4 percent from the corresponding period last year.

Segment Performance

India mobile revenue increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year, supported by an ARPU expansion to Rs 271. The company added 1.2 million postpaid customers during the quarter, bringing the total postpaid base to 31.2 million.

Customer Base

The total customer base across 15 countries expanded to 693 million following net additions of 12 million customers during the quarter. The India mobile segment accounted for 49.86 crore subscribers while Africa operations contributed 19.38 crore subscribers.

Read Also Bharti Airtel Subsidiary Airtel Money Goes Live As NBFC, Marks Key Expansion In Financial Services

Capital Expenditure

Consolidated capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 12,467 crore, which included Rs 9,908 crore spent in India. The company additionally invested Rs 2,826 crore in a strategic land parcel for data centre expansion.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.