Bharti Airtel Subsidiary Airtel Money Goes Live As NBFC, Marks Key Expansion In Financial Services

harti Airtel subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, has commenced commercial operations as a Type II Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) |

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel announced on Monday, 1 July 2026, that its subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, has begun commercial operations. The company will function as a Type II Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company [Type II-NBFC-ND (ICC)].

RBI Registration Granted

Airtel Money Limited received its Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 13 February 2026. This registration permits the subsidiary to operate as an NBFC.

Prior Announcement

Bharti Airtel had previously announced its plans for the subsidiary's operations on 17 February 2026. The latest update confirms the commencement of commercial activities following regulatory approvals.

RBI Disclaimer Issued

While granting the certificate, the RBI issued a standard disclaimer to Airtel Money Limited. The disclaimer states that the RBI does not guarantee the financial soundness of the company or the correctness of its statements.

No RBI Responsibility

The RBI disclaimer also clarifies that the central bank does not accept responsibility for the repayment of deposits or the discharge of liabilities by Airtel Money Limited. This is a standard regulatory statement accompanying such registrations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.